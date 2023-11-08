K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim

Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family of Meena, the 29-year-old woman labourer who died due to the wild elephant attack on Wednesday morning near Hedadalu, Moodigere in Chikkamagaluru district, instructing the officials to immediately issue the compensation cheque.

Siddaramaiah also condoled the death of the woman labourer.

The Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, SP and senior officials of the Forest Department in Mudigere to send the wild elephants back to the forest and avoid the menace.

The CM has given a clear instruction to the district administration to immediately take necessary action to send back the wild elephants to the forest.

The Chief Minister spoke to the protestors over the phone who were fighting over the dead body of Meena and said that instructions are given to take all necessary measures to avoid elephant attacks.

The Forest Minister will also arrive and hold a meeting regarding the action on the rescue measures. Wild elephants are entering coffee plantations which are adjacent to the forest area, he stated.

The Chief Minister said that he has discussed the matter with the Forest Minister to direct the task force to take necessary measures including railway fencing.

Responding to the insistence of locals and protestors that the wild elephants should be shot and killed, the Chief Minister calmed them and asked them not to think to that extent and instructed the officials to take other effective measures.



