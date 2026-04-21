K’taka CM Siddaramaiah targets Centre over ‘selective’ ED raids; dismisses Chamarajanagar jinx

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the Central government of weaponising the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target Congress leaders while shielding the Bharatiya Janata Party members from similar scrutiny.

Speaking to reporters at the helipad, the Chief Minister claimed the Centre was selectively focusing on the Opposition, specifically citing the recent ED raid at the residence of Mohammed Nalapad, the son of Congress legislator N.A. Harris.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the long-standing superstition that visiting Chamarajanagar leads to a loss of power.

Addressing the long-standing superstition that the Chief Minister who visits Chamarajanagar will lose power, Siddaramaiah said, “I do not believe in superstitions. That is why I have been visiting Chamarajanagar frequently. I had said in a lighter vein that visiting here would strengthen one’s position.”

Reacting to criticism of the Karnataka government’s guarantee schemes, and their later adoption by political opponents, the Chief Minister said those who once opposed them had now realised that the guarantees were welfare measures meant for the poor.

On a letter reportedly written by Janata Dal-Secular MLA Sharanagouda Chandapur alleging that compensation was being given only to those in the Chief Minister’s constituency, Siddaramaiah said relief was being extended to all eligible persons.

“If it comes to our notice, we will provide compensation. Even if MLAs request, it will certainly be given,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to women’s reservation, he added that the BJP had historically opposed it.

He recalled that during the tenure of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments introduced reservation for women in local bodies.

“The NDA had opposed it in the Rajya Sabha. Now, for political reasons, they (Centre) have introduced a Bill linking it with delimitation. Our opposition is to delimitation, not to women’s reservation,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

On a High Court directive regarding the award of marks for a third language, the Chief Minister said the state government would comply with the court order and take further steps accordingly.

Responding to a question on alleged inaction against those responsible for an oxygen-related tragedy, Siddaramaiah said the matter would be discussed with officials.

On reports that minority leaders had written to the Congress high command alleging neglect, the Chief Minister said decisions had been taken in their presence.

“They were present when the decision was made. Later, they raised objections,” Siddaramaiah added.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that Congress candidates would win the bypolls in Davanagere and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies.