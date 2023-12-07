K’taka CM slams BJP MLA, asks him to prove allegations against Muslim preacher



Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday slammed BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making allegations of terror link against a Muslim Sufi preacher and challenged him to prove the charges.

While speaking to reporters at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah said the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years. He urged Yatnal to initiate an investigation to substantiate his claims.

The CM said, “I have maintained a good relationship with the Sufi Muslim spiritual leader Syed Tanveer Hashmi, also known as Tanveer Peera, for many years. Why has MLA Yatnal been silent all this time?”

Accusing Yatnal of engaging in hate politics and anti-minorities politics for electoral gains, Siddaramaiah cautioned against such actions merely for winning elections. He said, “Yatnal is a big liar. Hashmi has challenged him to prove connections with terror outfits. There is a BJP government at the Centre. It’s not just about making mere allegations; the BJP has been in power for 10 years. What have they been doing all these years?”

Siddaramaiah claimed, “Yatnal tried to secure the Leader of the Opposition and party state president posts in BJP. Since he couldn’t secure both, allegations are now being made against me.”

Yatnal had alleged that Tanveer Peera has connections with the IS terror outfit. He had also questioned CM Siddaramaiah for sharing dais with him at a religious convention held in Hubballi on December 4.