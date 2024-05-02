K’taka CM writes to PM Modi seeking cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, over the alleged sex tape scandal in Karnataka.

On Tuesday morning, the JD-S suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual abuse against him.

In the letter, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Urge you to kindly move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action and cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna and take steps using the diplomatic and police channels of the Government of India as well as international police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding MP to face the law.”

The SIT will provide all the necessary details and fulfil all the legal formalities required in this regard, the CM added.

“You must be aware of the serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of innumerable women by the sitting Hassan Lok Sabha MP and JD-S candidate Prajwal Revanna. The allegations that Prajwal Revanna is facing are horrible and shameful and these have shaken the conscience of the country.

“Our government constituted an SIT on April 28, under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the investigation has begun in earnest. The SIT was formed as soon as the true nature of the alleged crimes against several women emerged, and the victims came forward to file a complaint against Prajwal Revanna,” the letter read.

The Chief Minister also said that according to reports, sensing his impending arrest, Prajwal Revanna travelled abroad using his diplomatic passport on April 27.

“While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations against Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces the probe as per the law of the land,” the letter read.



