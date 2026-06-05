K’taka Cong crisis: Unhappy Minister Muniyappa refuses to take charge of Food Ministry

Bengaluru: In another setback to the newly formed Karnataka government under D.K. Shivakumar, veteran Congress leader and Minister K.H. Muniyappa has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the allocation of the Food and Civil Supplies Department and announced that he will not assume charge of the ministry.

The senior minister has also urged the party’s high command to step in to rectify the wrong done to him.

The move follows a similar development in which senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced his resignation, citing displeasure over portfolio allocation.

Sources stated that the ministers are unhappy with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge and former CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah getting plum posts.

Speaking in Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday, Muniyappa said he would not take charge as Food Minister. “I will not take charge of the Food Department,” he stated.

He added that the party high command should recognise the seniority of leaders and correct the issues with the portfolio allocation. “Until then, I will not take charge of the ministry allotted to me,” he reiterated.

Muniyappa, who previously served as a Union Minister in the then UPA governments at the Centre, said he has extensive administrative experience. He stressed that the responsibility lies with the high command to ensure proper allocation of portfolios and to communicate decisions that uphold leadership seniority and public trust.

He also said that Mallikarjun Kharge should have taken steps to accommodate all leaders. “He is in a position like a mother and should have taken everyone along. I believe he will address and correct the issue,” Muniyappa said.

The minister further stated that he has brought the matter to the attention of Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal, as well as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and current Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He expressed hope that the leadership would resolve the issue.

Muniyappa clarified that he does not wish to criticise anyone personally but insisted that mistakes in portfolio allocation should be corrected by the party high command.

His strong reaction comes shortly after similar dissent from Ramalinga Reddy, further intensifying concerns within the Karnataka Cabinet over portfolio distribution and adding pressure on the D.K. Shivakumar-led government amid internal disagreements.

A seven-time Member of Parliament and current MLA from Devanahalli, Muniyappa hails from the Dalit community and is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Karnataka Congress.

A former Union Minister, he is known for his loyalty to the party and his people-friendly approach. He previously served as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. His daughter M. Roopakala Shashidhar is a two-time MLA representing the KGF seat.



