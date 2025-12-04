K’taka Cong infighting: Parameshwara denies leadership change talks with KC Venugopal

Bengaluru: Commenting on rumours that National General Secretary and Congress Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal held political discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close associates during his visit to the state, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara denied that any such talks took place.

He also defended the pro-Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and pro-Siddaramaiah slogans raised in Venugopal’s presence, which had left the party embarrassed.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Parameshwara said, “I was seated beside the Chief Minister in the presence of K.C. Venugopal for two hours. We did not speak about politics at all. We discussed reformer Narayana Guru and his contributions.”

Responding to the slogans raised by supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar demanding that he be made CM, and the counter-slogans from Siddaramaiah’s followers insisting on “Siddu full-term CM”, Parameshwara said, “Can anyone stop party supporters if they raise slogans in favour of their leaders? Every leader has supporters. Naturally, they chant slogans demanding that their leader should become Chief Minister or a minister.”

“They do it all the time, and it cannot be termed as wrong,” he added.

Parameshwara further said, “If leaders dining together, travelling together, or being seen together creates panic in the BJP, then we will do it more.”

When asked if it was actually Congress leaders who were panicking more than the BJP, Parameshwara replied, “If a specific question is asked, I will respond.”

On comments from certain party leaders that if the Congress high command decides to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the post should be given to a Dalit leader, Parameshwara said, “I will respond if a particular leader has made such a statement. If the question is specific, I will answer.”

Asked about the Chief Minister’s meeting with the council of ministers, Parameshwara said he had not yet received an invitation and might get it during the cabinet meeting. “It is the Chief Minister’s discretion to convene meetings of cabinet ministers. Can we tell the CM how to act? It is not possible to control when and how he calls meetings.”

Meanwhile, after returning from Delhi on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar addressed rumours surrounding his trip to meet the national leadership. Speaking at the Bengaluru Airport, he said, “I have already said that I had to attend a private marriage ceremony. Secondly, I have to take 300 people from all districts of Karnataka to Delhi on December 14. I have to make arrangements for their travel and stay. We are making railway bookings. Those wanting to travel by air will have to make their own arrangements.”

“I am also busy with matters related to the Assembly session. The respective ministers and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents should take responsibility for party work. I have sought a report from them on the arrangements made to bring party workers to Delhi,” he said.

The joint appearance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and K.C. Venugopal at an event in Mangaluru on Wednesday, followed by a luncheon meeting, has become a major talking point in state political circles amid the ongoing leadership tussle within the Congress.