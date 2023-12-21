K’taka cop torched by lover for questioning affair



Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a police constable was allegedly set ablaze by his lover here, said police on Thursday, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay, was involved in a relationship with Rani, a Home Guard. Both were working at the Basavanagudi police station in Bengaluru. Recently, Rani had been avoiding Sanjay after he reportedly discovered her engaging in chats and calls with another individual.

The couple had a heated argument on Wednesday when Sanjay visited Rani to persuade her to reconsider their relationship. Armed with petrol, he issued a warning that he would set himself afire if she refused to reconcile. While issuing the threat, he poured petrol on himself.

Allegedly, it was at this point that Rani set him ablaze. Upon realizing the gravity of the situation, she doused the flames by pouring water and hastily transported him to Victoria Hospital on bike. Unfortunately, Sanjay succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

Sanjay’s family contends that Rani deliberately set him on fire, leading to his death. Despite having a family of his own, Sanjay was engaged in an extramarital affair with Rani, according to police. The Puttenahalli police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.



