22-year-old ICYM President of Udyavar Dies in Road Mishap

Kundapur: In a tragic incident a 22-year-old youth was killed in a road accident on NH 66 near Koteshwar on December 20 night.

The deceased has been identified as Joysten Castelino (22) Son of Robert Castelino a resident of Sampige Nagar, Udyavar. He was servring as the president of ICYM, Udyavar.

According to the sources, Joysten and his friends were returning from Kundapur after attending a function in a Figo Car. When they reached Koteshwar their car crashed into a parked truck. Joyesten died on the spot. Other passengers Leston Pinto (22), Justine Cardoza (22) Wilson Martis (23), and Gladson D’Silva (22) were injured in the accident.

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Police Station.