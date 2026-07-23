Rahul Gandhi has become Tukde-Tukde gang’s leader: K’taka BJP on NEET protests

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Thursday accused Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of avoiding discussion on the NEET controversy in Parliament, adding that he (Rahul Gandhi) has become the leader of the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka told reporters that elected representatives should participate in parliamentary proceedings and questioned why LoP Rahul Gandhi had chosen to protest instead of engaging in a discussion in the House.

“Elected representatives should take part in parliamentary sessions and present their views. The Union government has made it clear that it is prepared for a discussion on the NEET issue. Why did LoP Rahul Gandhi avoid participating in the debate in Parliament?” Ashoka asked.

He alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have politicised the issue and claimed that protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar bore similarities to demonstrations witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal. Ashoka said the Congress had engaged in “political match‑fixing” and alleged that slogans raised during the protests were similar to those heard during unrest abroad.

He further claimed that hundreds of examination papers were leaked in the past, but Congress ministers did not resign.

“A party that plays politics with the future of students has no moral standing,” he said.

Ashoka added that when Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) question papers were leaked in the past, no one resigned, and even during the UPA government, several incidents of examination paper leaks occurred without resignations.

Referring to reports of student suicides linked to the NEET controversy, Ashoka said students should never have lost their lives over the issue. He alleged that the Congress government did not accept responsibility when people died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede and questioned its moral authority now.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the “Tukde‑Tukde gang.” He made a sarcastic remark that while people usually go abroad for their honeymoon once, Rahul Gandhi travels overseas repeatedly.

Narayanaswamy further alleged that every time Rahul Gandhi travels overseas, some controversy or disturbance arises in the country. “I do not know whether he seeks support for his party from countries such as China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh,” he said.

He also took exception to questions raised by Congress leaders regarding the BJP and asked whether the Congress itself was properly registered. “They ask whether your organisation (RSS) is registered. I ask Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress party itself is registered,” he said.