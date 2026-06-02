K’taka: Elaborate security arrangements in place for Shivakumar’s swearing-in

Bengaluru: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the swearing‑in ceremony of Chief Minister‑designate D.K. Shivakumar, scheduled to be held at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said a review meeting had been held with senior police officers to discuss security, traffic management, and law‑and‑order arrangements for the event.

He stated that only those possessing valid passes would be allowed entry into the Lok Bhavan premises. Different categories of passes had been issued to selected invitees, and complete details regarding their issuance had been obtained.

The Commissioner said traffic movement across several parts of Bengaluru had been altered in view of the swearing‑in ceremony. However, he added that there was no information regarding any roadshow connected with the event.

With several VIPs expected to arrive from across the country to attend the ceremony, police personnel have been deployed extensively to ensure the safety and security of all guests and dignitaries.

According to sources, Shivakumar will take the oath of office in the presence of religious leaders representing various faiths and communities. Around 55 seers and religious leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt. Muslim clerics and Christian priests have also been invited to the programme.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has declared a half‑day holiday for employees working at Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan, Vikasa Soudha, and the M.S. Building on the day of the swearing‑in ceremony.

In its order, the government stated that the decision was taken in view of the anticipated heavy traffic congestion and large crowds expected around the venue, as well as to facilitate security arrangements.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot personally reviewed and monitored the preparations for the swearing‑in ceremony at the Lok Bhavan premises on Tuesday.

D.K. Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on June 3. The oath‑taking ceremony will be held at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan at 4.05 p.m., and final preparations for the event are currently underway.

Separate seating has been arranged for the families and supporters of key political leaders participating in the event. Distinct passes will be issued for VVIPs, VIPs, and general invitees, and all attendees have been advised to reach Lok Bhavan before 2 p.m.

The swearing‑in ceremony is expected to be conducted in a simple manner without any extravagance.

In view of the Chief Minister’s oath‑taking ceremony, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh conducted a meeting of senior police officers. The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioners of Police from all divisions, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and DCPs of the Traffic Wing in Bengaluru city.

The traffic police have issued advisories to the public in Bengaluru. The statement said: “In view of the swearing‑in ceremony at Lok Bhavan and the public gathering on Race Course Road, heavy traffic congestion is anticipated in the Central Business District (CBD) area.

The movements of all categories of vehicles, except those officially authorised for the event, will be prohibited on Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to CTO Junction and from CTO Circle to Lok Bhavan.

Vehicles are restricted from Balekundri Junction towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road; Dr B.R. Ambedkar Road from K.R. Circle towards Coffee Board Junction; Race Course Road from Trilight Junction to Subbanna Junction, and Old JDS Cross to Subbanna Junction.

Vehicle movements are also restricted from Queens Junction towards CTO/Lok Bhavan and from St Mark’s Road towards CTO Junction via Queens Junction.”



