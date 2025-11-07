K’taka fixes sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne after 7-hour talks: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state government has fixed the sugarcane price at Rs 3,300 per tonne after holding a continuous seven-hour-long meeting with sugar factory owners and farmer leaders in Bengaluru.

Following the marathon meeting, the Chief Minister addressed a press conference and announced the government’s decision in Bengaluru.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that it has been decided to send a delegation to the Centre to discuss issues related to discrimination against Karnataka farmers, with consensus from both farmers and sugar factory owners.

Sugarcane farmers and farmers’ associations in Belagavi and surrounding districts in north Karnataka had been protesting for the past nine days, demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

The BJP’s Karnataka unit had also pledged its support to the agitation.

The agitating farmers at Gurlapur Cross in Belagavi welcomed the move and burst crackers following the Chief Minister’s announcement.

Siddaramaiah said that both the government and factory owners would contribute Rs 50 each, ensuring that farmers receive Rs 3,300 per tonne.

“There are 81 sugar factories in the state — 11 are cooperative factories, one is government-owned, and the rest are private factories,” the Chief Minister said.

Since October 30, sugarcane farmers in Belagavi have been protesting against the Central government’s FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price), demanding a higher rate, Siddaramaiah maintained.

Earlier, the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner had held talks with the protesting farmers, but negotiations failed. Following that, ministers were sent to mediate, yet the farmers did not agree, he said.

The government had initially proposed Rs 3,100 per tonne for 10.25 per cent recovery and Rs 3,200 per tonne for 11.25 per cent recovery, but the farmers rejected the offer, the CM said.

Even after discussions held by Law Minister H.K. Patil and Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil, no agreement was reached. Subsequently, the cabinet decided to hold direct discussions with sugar factory owners and farmer leaders and to write to the central government regarding the issue, he added.

As per the cabinet’s decision, a seven-hour-long meeting was held on Friday. During the meeting, both factory owners and farmers presented their issues, and both sides highlighted the losses caused by central government policies, the CM said.

Siddaramaiah clarified that recovery rates vary from district to district, but a Rs 100 increase per tonne would apply across all recovery levels.

Last year, 5.6 crore metric tonnes of sugarcane was produced in the state. This year, production is expected to exceed 6 crore metric tonnes.

This fixed rate is higher than the one finalised earlier by the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner. Most factory owners have agreed to the revised rate. Recovery-based rates will vary by district, and the government expects farmers to accept this proposal, the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the government is committed to resolving the problems faced by sugarcane farmers.

The Chief Minister appealed to sugar factory owners to extend their support and urged farmers to withdraw their protests to help maintain law and order.