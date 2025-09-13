K’taka Ganesh Visarjan procession tragedy: Siddaramaiah condoles deaths, announces 5 lakh aid for kin of deceased

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed condolences on Friday over the tragic incident of a truck ploughing into Ganesh Visarjan procession resulting in the death of 9 persons. More than 20 persons were also injured in the incident.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated: “It is deeply saddening to hear the news that a lorry ran over people who were going for the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Hassan, resulting in several deaths and more than 20 people seriously injured.

“I pray that the departed souls rest in peace and the injured recover as soon as possible. The government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses of the injured in this incident. This is an extremely painful tragedy. Let us all stand in solidarity with the families affected by the accident,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said: “The tragic incident that occurred during the Ganesh Visarjan in Mosale Hosahalli village of Hassan district, where 9 people lost their lives and many others were seriously injured, is deeply heart-wrenching.”

“I pray that the souls of the departed rest in peace and that all the injured recover at the earliest. I too share in the grief of those who have lost their family members in this unfortunate accident.”

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated: “The tragic incident in Mosale Hosahalli village of Hassan district, where a canter lorry rammed into the Ganesh Visarjan procession, resulting in the death of eight people and serious injuries to more than 20 others, has caused deep shock and heartbreak.”

“I pray for eternal peace for the souls of those who lost their lives in this accident, and may God give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow. I urge the state government and district administration to immediately take necessary steps for the treatment of the injured and to announce appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.”

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said: “The incident in Mosale Hosahalli of Hassan district, where a vehicle rammed into the Ganesh Visarjan procession, resulting in the tragic death of eight people and injuries to 20 others, has caused immense shock. It is truly a horrific disaster that a canter vehicle suddenly plowed into the crowd participating in the Ganesh festival procession.”

“I pray for peace to the departed souls, urge the authorities to take urgent measures to provide necessary medical treatment to the injured, and insist that the government immediately announce appropriate compensation for the bereaved families,” he stated.

According to police, during the Ganesh immersion at Mosale Hosahalli, the truck driver, due to over-speeding and careless driving, rammed the vehicle into the crowd participating in the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

It is reported that people from Mosale Hosahalli, Hirehalli, and surrounding villages had participated in the procession. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The driver, Bhuvanesh, a localite, has been admitted to hospital. He was dragged out of the vehicle and thrashed by the people. The preliminary investigations have indicated that over speeding, rash and negligent driving by the driver resulted in the tragedy.



