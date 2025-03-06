K’taka gold smuggling case: Unaware of daughter Ranya Rao’s involvement, says DGP

Bengaluru: Karnataka DGP for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, K. Ramachandra Rao, responding to the development of arrest of his daughter, actress Ranya Rao, jailed on charges of gold smuggling, stated on Thursday that he is devastated and caught unaware by the development involving her.

Ranya Rao is a step-daughter of DGP Ramachandra Rao. Sources stated that she is the first daughter of his second wife.

Following the arrest of Ranya Rao, suspicions were raised about the role of the DGP Rao. The investigations have indicated that Ranya Rao had allegedly misused the position of his father to avoid security checks and used the police escort from the airport to her residence.

However, DGP Ramachandra Rao, refusing all allegations against him, clarified that he was totally unaware of the development.

He maintained: “I was shocked and devastated when the incident came to my notice through the media. I was unaware of my daughter’s involvement in alleged smuggling activities. No words can truly express the depth of my shock, pain, and devastation following the turn of events. I have always upheld my integrity. I request fairness from the public and media.”

He also clarified that Ranya Rao has been living separately with her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, since 2024, after their marriage.

“Ranya Rao had stopped visiting us and we were not allowed to visit her. There was a clear and definitive separation between us and them. If there is any violation from Ranya, the law will take its own course. I do not have any black mark in my entire career,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has sought the custody of the actress from the court. Presently, Ranya Rao is remanded to judicial custody and she has moved bail petition in the local court.

The DRI in its submission through the counsel to the court on Thursday submitted that the custody of Ranya Rao is required from March 9 to March 11 to break the syndicate she is allegedly involved in connection with gold smuggling.

The DRI sources stated that it needs to be investigated where the gold was supposed to reach. Ranya Rao was used as a delivery girl and her custody required to investigate the role of other persons in the case.

Sources also stated that Ranya Rao has claimed in the investigation that she was blackmailed and forced to transport the gold, and for the first time she was indulging in such an act.

However, sources stated that she was under watch for a long period after suspicious frequent Dubai trips.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have taken Kannada film actress Ranya Rao into custody after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport on Monday night.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday raided the Bengaluru residence of jailed Kannada actress Ranya Rao and seized a huge quantity of cash and gold worth crores of rupees.

The raid followed Rao’s arrest at Bengaluru International Airport, where she was caught smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. Authorities recovered Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.



