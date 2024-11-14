K’taka govt decides to form SIT to probe Covid scam

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress government has decided to form the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged Covid scam during the previous BJP government.

“The world faced a big tragedy during the Covid-19 and our state also suffered a big tragedy. The then government, which had to protect people inhumanly indulged in corruption, irresponsibility, cheating towards people, concealing matters and hiding of records,” said Minister M.B. Patil.

He added that after verifying the interim report of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Committee, the state government has decided to form the SIT.

“This SIT will focus on taking action on Justice D’Cunha report,” he stated.

He said that the final report is expected to come soon, Justice D’Cunha has not spelt out when he is giving the last piece of the report.

“The SIT, on the basis of the report, and proofs that are submitted, will carry out an investigation and the SIT will also parallelly start taking actions. We can’t give a time frame to the SIT for investigation. If in the report anyone’s name has appeared, they take action. The constitution of the SIT is decided today. In another two days necessary orders will be released,” Minister Patil stated.

He added that the movement the SIT comes into existence will start working. They will file FIRs and take action, adding that the criminal law will come into force while FIRs will be filed against those who committed crimes and worked against humanity.

“During the Corona pandemic, the Chief Minister and the ministers of the previous government made inhuman decisions. There were criminal offences committed. If deaths were occurring, a death audit was there. The system of death audit itself has gone. They had stopped death audits. I was making allegations in the Public Audit Committee (PAC), and organised press conferences. Deaths were claimed as 3,000 in the state during Covid. However, in Bengaluru alone 3,000 to 4,000 ambulances were queued up with dead bodies,” the minister said.

He said that they will investigate and start prosecution, adding that the SIT will handle offences and crimes committed.

“Today, the decision has been taken and the Chief Minister will decide on the deputation of an officer. The statutory committees like PAC were not allowed to work and inspect. It was prohibited for any committee to conduct meetings and it was attempted to conceal it,” the minister said.

Patil said that the PPE kits were available for Rs 300 to Rs 400 in the state and Mumbai, but it was purchased from China for Rs 2,117.

“Lakhs of kits were imported from other counties, outdated medicines were purchased, medicines purchased for double and triple rates, transactions were carried out with blacklisted companies. PAC meetings discussed this and information has come out regarding the scam. The Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta complaints were lodged. John Michael D C’unha Commission was formed. 50,000 files were verified and an interim report was submitted,” the minister said.

He said that after studying the interim report, a cabinet sub-committee was formed headed by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, adding that the sub-committee discussion was briefed to the Cabinet. “The actions by officers after directions from politicians are shocking. The recovery aspect will not be taken up by the SIT. The recovery can be done by the Department of Revenue. It will be like recovery of revenue dues,” the minister said.

He added that Siddaramaiah has said that no ‘god’ will forgive the BJP party and its leaders for committing corruption over dead bodies during the Covid pandemic. “People should also not forgive them either,” he appealed.

Siddaramaiah claimed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, then-CM B.S. Yediyurappa and former Health Minister B. Sriramulu engaged in corruption by importing PPE kits from China.

When asked about the warning of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prosecute BJP leaders over the Covid scam, Yediyurappa maintained that there was no need to worry about it. It is an old matter.

“We have done everything during the Covid pandemic within the framework of law. With ill intention they want to stir up some controversy, they are coming out with this and it won’t benefit them in any manner,” Yediyurappa stated.

“I am confident that we have made no mistakes and honestly, we have delivered our job. Despite the investigation, people know the truth and are not able to get anything against us. The Congress is desperately trying to somehow dig out something against us. This will not benefit them. They will not succeed in their attempt,” he stated.



