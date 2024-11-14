‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’ comment setback for us, says Congress nominee – C.P. Yogeshwara

Ramanagara: The Congress nominee for the Channapatna Assembly seat C.P. Yogeshwara said on Thursday that Minister for Tourism and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan’s ‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’ remarks have proved a setback for the party.

“There is an equal fight from both sides. However, certain statements and words have offended the feelings of the people. Minister Zameer’s statement proved to be beneficial on the one hand and a setback on the other hand. Kumaraswamy compelled me to join the Congress party and I was forced to quit the BJP and join the Congress ahead of bypolls,” he stated.

He said that former PM HD Deve Gowda is a huge force, adding that there is a big community which won’t tolerate bad-mouthing.

He said that the Congress did not have a presence in the constituency.

“This seat was vacated by Union Minister Kumaraswamy. He decided to keep the seat for his family while Deve Gowda vowed to ensure the victory of his grandson, NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Minister Zameer’s remark polarized the votes of Muslims but also caused a setback as other communities were offended. This has caused setbacks. However, there is no reason to worry. Whoever wins, the margin of victory will be very close,” Yogeshwara stated.

“I have not lost confidence. My opponent enjoys the full support of the Vokkaliga community. In the last election, the Congress party got 15,000 votes. We have to get more than one lakh votes to achieve victory. I have managed to get 80,000 to 90,000 votes in every election. I am a Congress candidate now. The JD (S) and BJP alliance might work here. This will not depress me. There is an equal fight here,” he maintained.

“I was compelled to leave the BJP party which I had built in the region. There was no base for the Congress party except I had won it for the party earlier. I have organised the party in a short time,” he stated.

The profile Channapatna seat had recorded a voter turnout of 88.80 per cent in the by-election.



