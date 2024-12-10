K’taka govt deliberately ‘suppressed’ Panchamasali movement, claims BJP

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP claimed on Tuesday that the state government has deliberately suppressed the Panchamasali “movement” for reservation in Belagavi.

State chief B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that although the government was already aware of the nature of the Panchamasali community’s protest demanding 2A category reservation, the state government, with “malicious intent”, “deliberately suppressed” the movement by using lathi charge on innocent protestors, causing them grievous injuries.

“For the past week, Jagadguru Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji has been providing information regarding the protest. Instead of holding constructive discussions with the revered Jayamruthyunjaya and seeking a solution to the problem, the state government’s incompetent handling has led to the escalation of the agitation,” he claimed.

He said that the government should take immediate action against the irresponsible officials involved, apologise for the assault on protestors, and provide appropriate medical treatment and compensation to those who sustained grievous injuries.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also condemned the incident, claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s supporters went to the Supreme Court challenging the reservation under backward quota for Panchamasali Linagayats.

“Siddaramaiah has been opposing the reservation to them. This is part of appeasement politics. The judicious demand of the Panchamasali sect has been met with injustice. Siddaramaiah always talks about social justice. When one of the backward communities is demanding reservation, they should have taken a judicious decision by ensuring peace,” Bommai said.

He claimed that Siddaramaiah had been speaking about the affidavit by the BJP government to the Supreme Court and “falsely” stating that ‘we have told the Apex Court ‘we will not implement our order’.

“Siddaramaiah’s supporters went to the court against the order of the BJP government to increase the quota of Lingayats and Vokkaligas and cancelling the quota of Muslims, Bommai stated. It is nothing but vote bank politics,” said Bommai.

“Siddaramaiah had claimed that the previous BJP government did not include Panchamasalis under 2A. Instead, it redistributed reservations by cancelling the 4 per cent quota for Muslims and reallocating it equally to Categories 3A and 3B,” he said.

The protestors demanding reservation under the 2A Category for the Panchamasali Lingayat subsect turned violent on Tuesday with police dispersing the protestors using force who had attempted to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.



