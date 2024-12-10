Mother and Her Three Children Go Missing from Udupi

Udupi: In a troubling incident in Udupi, Lakshmavva Kumar Malavatthar, aged 30, along with her three children, Apoorva (7), Shreya (5), and Manoj (2) have been reported missing from their residence in Doddanagudde, Shivalli village, since December 4.

Lakshmavva is described as a 5 feet 1-inch tall woman of medium build, possessing a wheatish complexion and a round face. She is bilingual and fluent in both Kannada and Lamani. Her eldest daughter, Apoorva, is 3 feet 1 inch tall and similarly features a medium build and wheatish complexion. Shreya, the middle child, stands at 3 feet 5 inches, sharing the same physical traits and linguistic abilities as her mother. The youngest, Manoj, measures 2 feet 8 inches, also maintaining a medium build and wheatish complexion.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance remain unclear, prompting concern for their safety and well-being. Local authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in locating the missing individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lakshmavva and her children is encouraged to contact the Udupi City Police Station. The timely reporting of any sightings or relevant information can significantly aid the ongoing search efforts.