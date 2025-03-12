K’taka govt joins hands with TN CM Stalin in opposing delimitation

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government said on Wednesday that it will join hands with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in opposing the proposed delimitation exercise.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision in the meeting with the delegation from Tamil Nadu and his telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Stalin.

The statement in this regard by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Bengaluru, said, “Tamil Nadu’s Forest Minister K. Ponmudy and Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Abdullah Ismail met CM Siddaramaiah at Cauvery Residence in Bengaluru and discussed the ongoing protest against the Union government’s ‘anti-democratic stance’ and its alleged bias against southern states.”

“They (Tamil Nadu delegation) urged him (Siddaramaiah) to raise his voice on the issue of delimitation and stand in solidarity with the protest. Earlier to this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had also spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone regarding the same issues,” the statement added.

“During discussions with the Tamil Nadu government delegation and Chief Minister Stalin, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his support to the opposition raised by Southern states,” according to the statement.

The statement underlined that, “CM Siddaramaiah firmly said, ‘We unequivocally condemn all actions of the Union government that are against Karnataka’s interests, weaken democracy, and go against the federal principles of the Constitution. We will also extend our support to the fight against such moves.'”

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin has also written a letter to CM Siddaramaiah asking his support for opposition for delimitation.

In his letter, Stalin has said that he is reaching out to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with two specific requests.

“Your formal consent to join a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the south to West Bengal and Odisha to Punjab in the north,” Stalin added.

He has also sought nomination of one senior representative from the Congress party who can serve on the JAC and help coordinate a unified strategy.

In his letter CM Stalin also said, “As an initial step towards unified action, I propose an inaugural meeting in Chennai on March 22, to chart our collective course forward. This moment demands leadership and collaboration, rising above political differences and standing up for our collective good.”



