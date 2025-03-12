Stalin writes to Siddaramaiah, invites him for meeting on March 22 to oppose delimitation

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written a letter to his Karnataka counterpart, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking his support in opposing delimitation.

The letter is released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In his letter, Stalin has said that he is reaching out to CM Siddaramaiah with two specific requests.

“Your formal consent to join a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the South to West Bengal and Odisha to Punjab in the North,” he added.

CM Stalin has also sought nomination of one senior representative from the Congress who can serve on the JAC and help coordinate a unified strategy.

In his letter, the Tamil Nadu CM also states, “As an initial step towards unified action, I propose an inaugural meeting in Chennai on March 22, to chart our collective course forward. This moment demands leadership and collaboration, rising above political differences and standing up for our collective good.”

“What is at stake is not any abstract principle — it is our state’s ability to secure rightful resources for development, to influence crucial policies on education and healthcare and to ensure our economic priorities receive due attention in the national agenda. Let us stand together not as separate political entities but as protectors of our people’s future.”

“I await your response and look forward to your response to your presence in Chennai on March 22,” CM Stalin underlined.

Stalin, in the beginning of the letter, said, “The essence of India’s democracy rests on its federal character. Today, I write with urgency at this balance faces a profound threat that could permanently diminish the influence of states like ours in shaping our nation’s future.”

“With the 2021 Census delayed, the delimitation exercise — originally expected after the 2031 Census — could now take place much earlier than anticipated. This acceleration gives us very little time to protect our interests. The question is no longer if delimitation will happen, but when and whether it will honour the contributions of states that have advanced our national priorities,” he added.

“Post 2026, the situation may become drastically skewed if the exercise is conducted as per the next census population. Those states which controlled population and achieved superior governance indicators will face an unjust punishment — reduced representation in the very forum where national policies are determined,” he said.

“Once implemented, this democratic imbalance could persist for decades, leaving our states with diminished capacity to advocate our people’s interests, secure rightful resources and influence critical national decisions. For record, we are not against delimitation itself. What we oppose is its weaponisation against states that fulfilled their national duties, thus punishing progress,” Stalin added.

India conducted delimitation excercises in 1952, 1963, and 1973.

However, in 1976, the process was frozen through the 42nd Amendment until the first Census after 2000, to encourage population control.

As population disparities continued to persist, the 84th Constitutional Amendment further extended the freeze until the first Census after 2026, Stalin said.

The delimitation math is simple and sobering.

Reports suggest that the delimitation exercise is being considered based on population, with two potential approaches.

In the first case, the existing 553 seats could be redistributed among the states, and in the second case, the total number of seats could be increased beyond 800.

In both scenarios, all the states that have successfully implemented population control measures stand to lose significantly if the exercise is based on post-2026 population.

“We should not be penalised for effectively controlling population growth and upholding national development goals,” CM Stalin added.



