K’taka govt makes homestay registration mandatory

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made registration mandatory for all homestays operating in the state, with more than 500 homestay owners having already applied under the newly introduced Karnataka Homestay Registration Guidelines-2025.

Tourism Department Commissioner V. Ram Prasath Manohar stated on Sunday that all eligible homestay operators who are yet to register must complete the process without delay through the Department of Tourism.

Tourism and Energy Minister K.J. George said the overwhelming response to the new policy is a positive sign for Karnataka’s tourism industry. He noted that mandatory registration will not only improve tourist confidence but also strengthen the sector.

Commissioner Manohar said the Karnataka Tourism Department has received an encouraging response from stakeholders across the state following the implementation of the new guidelines. He explained that the initiative aims to bring all homestays under an official regulatory framework while enhancing safety, quality, and accountability.

“Every homestay operating in Karnataka is required to obtain official registration. More than 500 applications have already been received, reflecting the positive response from homestay owners. Those who have not yet registered should complete the process at the earliest,” he said.

According to the department, document verification has already been completed for nearly 400 applications, while physical inspections are currently underway.

Each application undergoes scrutiny by officials from the Tourism Department, the Police Department, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, and the District Panchayat or the District Urban Development Cell. The evaluation focuses on infrastructure, safety measures, cleanliness, and operational standards.

Homestays that fail to meet the minimum requirements prescribed under the guidelines will not be granted registration. However, operators will be allowed to rectify deficiencies and submit fresh applications.

The Tourism Department stated that registration certificates will be issued within 45 days after inspections are completed and approvals obtained. Certificates will remain valid for five years, following which renewal will be mandatory.

Officials said the mandatory registration system will help establish an official database of homestays in Karnataka while providing government recognition to genuine operators. Registered homestays will also be required to strictly comply with safety and operational guidelines prescribed by the government.



