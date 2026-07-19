BJP shielding paper leak networks, claims K’taka Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress President B.K. Hariprasad on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government over alleged examination paper leaks across the country, accusing it of jeopardising the future of millions of students and demanding an independent national investigation under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Hariprasad referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (Voice of Students) programme held in Kota, Rajasthan, considered one of India’s major educational hubs, which focused on student suicides and measures to boost students’ morale.

Citing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Hariprasad claimed that 152 examination papers had been leaked across India between 2014 and 2026. He alleged that most of these incidents occurred in states governed by the BJP and raised questions over the beneficiaries of such leaks.

“Question paper leaks are not merely about examinations. They have become a matter of concern for the credibility of India’s entire education system. Students and their families invest years of effort, sacrifice, and financial resources. When examination papers are leaked, it destroys their aspirations,” he said.

Hariprasad alleged that in states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, police had recovered leaked question papers from individuals linked to BJP leaders’ families. However, he did not furnish specific evidence during the press conference.

He said India’s literacy rate and higher education infrastructure had expanded significantly since Independence, adding that institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, IISc, and AIIMS symbolised the country’s investment in education.

“Education is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. The repeated paper leaks represent a direct attack on the future of India’s children and the credibility of our educational institutions,” he said.

Drawing parallels with Karnataka’s PSI recruitment examination scam, Hariprasad recalled that cases had been registered against him for protesting the irregularities and noted that the courts had recently quashed those cases.

He posed several questions to the Narendra Modi-led government, asking how many examination papers had been leaked over the past decade, whether all 152 alleged cases had been investigated, how many individuals had been convicted, and why such incidents continued to occur repeatedly.



