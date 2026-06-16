K’taka: Govt school teacher arrested for alleged sexual harassment of class 10 students

Belagavi: A Kannada language teacher at a Government Urdu High School in Chikkodi, Belagavi district, has been taken into police custody following serious allegations of sexually harassing multiple Class 10 male students, police said.

The incident has sparked intense outrage among parents and local residents, leading to tense scenes on the school premises.

The accused has been identified as Srishaila Kumbara.

According to police sources, the matter came to light after more than five male students from the tenth standard stepped forward with similar grievances against the language teacher. The allegations suggest a pattern of behaviour where the accused reportedly used academic leverage to exploit the victims.

The complaint states that Kumbara allegedly promised the students assistance in passing their upcoming Kannada language examinations. Under this pretext, he reportedly isolated the students by taking them to an empty classroom and the school restrooms, where the alleged sexual harassment took place.

Following the disclosure of the allegations, a large group of angered parents and locals gathered at the school. Tension escalated rapidly as the crowd reportedly barged into the school premises and physically assaulted the teacher before law enforcement could intervene.

Upon receiving reports of the commotion and growing unrest, the Chikkodi police rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control. Officers rescued the accused from the crowd and officially took him into custody.

The Chikkodi police have registered a case against Kumbara under relevant legal provisions, and a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway. Educational department officials are also expected to review the incident and initiate parallel departmental action.



