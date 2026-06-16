K’taka to mark Kempegowda Jayanti with grand celebrations

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that this year’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti will be celebrated on June 27 at the newly developed Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru, with a host of programmes planned across the State to honour the founder of Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the main event would take place at 11.30 a.m. at Kempegowda Layout.

He added that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) would undertake a massive plantation drive, planting 15 lakh saplings across Bengaluru under the leadership of its chairman. A newly constructed road in the layout will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said separate teams would arrive from Bengaluru’s four Kempegowda towers as part of the celebrations, continuing a tradition followed every year. Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, K.J. George and Byrathi Suresh have been assigned responsibility for coordinating activities related to the four towers, he said.

The Magadi contingent will be led by local MLA H.C. Balakrishna, while MLA M. Ranganath will coordinate the group from Huliyurdurga. Minister K.H. Muniyappa will oversee programmes at Kempegowda International Airport, he stated.

Shivakumar also said the government was taking steps to establish a Town Planning College in the name of Kempegowda at the Visvesvaraya Technological University campus. In addition, the Kempegowda Theme Park at Devanahalli Airport has been completed, and preparations are underway to open it to the public.

Announcing financial support for the celebrations, Shivakumar said Kempegowda Jayanti would be observed in all 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, with each constituency receiving a grant of Rs 1 lakh. A similar grant of Rs 1 lakh will also be provided for celebrations in Bengaluru’s 369 wards through the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The dates for ward-level programmes will be decided separately by the ministers concerned, he said.

Emphasising the inclusive nature of the event, Shivakumar said Kempegowda was not the icon of any single caste or religion but a leader who belonged to all communities. “Kempegowda is an asset of Bengaluru and Karnataka. People from all religions, communities and organisations will participate in the celebrations,” he said.

Several suggestions were placed before the government during the preparatory meeting, including development of Kempegowda’s samadhi site, restoration of Kempegowda Fort, construction of a museum in his name, rejuvenation of Bengaluru’s lakes, inclusion of his life story in school textbooks and declaration of a government holiday on Kempegowda Jayanti, Shivakumar stated.

Participants also proposed setting up district buildings, an international park and community facilities in his name to further preserve his legacy, he said.



