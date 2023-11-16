K’taka govt to promote use of solar irrigation pump sets among farmers

Bengaluru: In a bid to reduce the dependency on conventional power consumption for irrigation pump sets, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) on Thursday held a day-long workshop to train and educate the Electricity Supply Company (ESCOM) officials on the implementation and promotion of the Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM B) project to boost solar irrigation pump set adoption by the farmers.

Addressing the workshop, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, said, “Implementing the Kusum B scheme will benefit both the farmers and the government. The ESCOM authorities are responsible for delivering this scheme to every farmer in the state. Hence, on the directions of Energy Minister K.J. George, training is being given in this regard.”

Along with the number of irrigation pump sets in the state, their utilisation has also increased. Forty per cent of electricity is being used for this purpose. The solution is to use solar-powered pump sets to supply electricity to meet the farmer’s needs, he maintained.

Hence, there is a need to implement the PM-KUSUM B (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) scheme. ESCOM officials can address, suggest, resolve and clarify any doubts surrounding the solar pump sets to farmers nationwide, Gupta said.

The Energy Department will also appoint trained ‘Master Trainers’ in each district to ensure smooth implementation of the project, he added.

Solar technology is gaining popularity in the rural areas due to easy installation, quick execution, and long durability. This also benefits the government by reducing the traditional IP sets.

Earlier, under this scheme, 30 per cent subsidy was given from the state government and a 30 per cent subsidy from the Central government (Ministry of Renewable Energy). However, as per a recent Cabinet decision, the state government has decided to increase the subsidy to 50 per cent towards the KUSUM B scheme,” Gupta said.