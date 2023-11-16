Udupi CEN Police register suo motu FIR against Instagram Page for Derogatory Comments

Udupi: The CEN Police of Udupi on November 16 registered a Suo-motto case against an Instagram page namely ‘Hindu_Mantra_ ‘ over derogatory comments on the brutal murder of four members of a family in Nejar.

An Instagram page called ‘Hindu_Mantra_’ shared a story about this with the caption “He killed 4 Muslims in 15 minutes and made a world record”. Also, accused Praveen Chowgale’s photo has been defaced by wearing a ‘crown’. The miscreants who have justified their actions also wrote that “No one has come to the issue of Udupi girls, therefore, we will not come to this issue either.”

The Page also shared various anti-Muslim statement photos and videos.

When the issue came to the notice of Udupi SP Dr Arun K, a Suo-moto case was registered at Udupi CEN Police Station.



