K’taka Govt to provide full 10 kg free rice under Anna Bhagya; ends cash allowance from Feb

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Food, K.H. Muniyappa, announced on Wednesday that the state government will begin providing from this month additional 5 kg of free rice promised by it under the pre-poll guarantee.

“From this month, beneficiaries will receive the full quantity of 10 kgs of rice. The central government has agreed to provide the additional supply. We require 2.29 lakh metric tonnes of rice every month, amounting to an annual requirement of 27.48 lakh metric tonnes,” Minister Muniyappa stated on Wednesday.

In view of the decision, the Karnataka government will now stop the monthly allowance of Rs 170 per individual for 5 kg of rice under the BPL scheme from this month as until November, beneficiaries were given a monthly allowance instead of rice.

“We will continue transferring the amount through DBT until January,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Minister Muniyappa stated on Wednesday that although there was enough stock of rice available, the Centre had refused to sell it to the state, forcing the Congress-led government to provide a monthly cash allowance instead of rice.

“However, with Union Minister Joshi now assuring the supply of rice to Karnataka, the beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya free rice scheme will receive 10 kgs of rice as promised in the manifesto, starting this month,” Minister Muniyappa said.

The move from the state came following Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Pralhad Joshi charging on February 17 that though the Centre was offering rice to Karnataka at a minimum price of Rs 22.50 per kg, which would save the state Rs 2,280 crore annually, the state government was unwilling to accept it.

The Anna Bhagya free rice scheme was first implemented in 2013.

“We have kept our word. The central government had initially fixed the price of one kg of rice at Rs 28, but it is now providing it at Rs 22.50,” Minister Muniyappa said.

Earlier, responding to media reports that the people of Karnataka were not getting 10 kg of free rice and were struggling to receive 5 kg of grain, Joshi said on Monday that the state government has rejected a Rs 10 discount from the Centre.

The Karnataka government currently buys rice at Rs 34 per kg. However, despite the Central government offering a reduced price of Rs 22.50 per kilo — a Rs 10 discount — the state has refused to procure it, Joshi pointed out.

The Minister further emphasised that if the government purchased rice at this rate, it would save Rs 2,280 crore annually. He accused the CM Siddaramaiah-led government of deliberately ignoring this opportunity.



