K’taka Guv can face Sheikh Hasina-like situation: Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress on Monday staged protests across the state against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to order an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, saying that he (Governor) too can face former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-like situation.

“If the Governor is not called back by the Union government a fierce protest would be launched in the state. The Governor might face the situation like Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. To enforce his (Governor) resignation, he may face a similar situation like Bangladesh,” Congress MLC Ivan D’ Souza said while addressing a protest gathering in the coastal town of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district.

Minister for Housing and Wakf B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan said the opposition cannot tolerate that an OBC leader has become the Chief Minister for the second time so they are conspiring against him.

“We will fight this case in court. We are confident of getting justice. The BJP-JD(S) cannot remove our Chief Minister from office. We all support Siddaramaiah. If unrest arises in the state, the Governor will be responsible,” Khan said while addressing a gathering at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru,

He said that the 14 sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s family during the rule of the BJP government. “They are attempting to topple the Congress government. We have trust in the judiciary. It will not be possible for the BJP-JD(S) to dethrone Siddaramaiah,” Minister Zameer said.

The Congress workers in Mangaluru pelted stones on a private bus while also blocking road and burnt tyres.

In Bengaluru, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said that the BJP-led Union government has turned the Governor’s office into a mere clerical office.

“Union government is not giving the respect due to the Governor. They are treating the Governors like clerks. Even though there are no allegations against the Chief Minister, they are concocting false reasons and conspiring against them,” he said.

He said that the BJP stands for “Bundle of Lies Party” as they are “unparalleled” in spreading lies.

“During Hitler’s regime in Germany, a minister was appointed to tell lies a hundred times until they became the truth. Similarly, the BJP is now trying to turn lies into truth by speaking them on social media and in front of the media every day,” he said.

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda maintained the Governor has attacked every Kannadiga. “Our state government has fought against the Union government on issues like taxes, Cauvery, Krishna, and Mahadayi. Therefore, they are using the Governor to destabilise the government. They are trying to oppress Kannadigas,” he said.

He said that the Governor is “unfit” and is an “agent” of the BJP. “He has neither honour nor dignity? He should leave the state,” he said.

The protests across the state were led by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.



