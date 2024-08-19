Two Persons injured in Group attack at Kundapur

Kundapur: Two persons were seriously injured after a group of Eleven people attacked them with lethal weapons at Vakwady under the Kundapur Police Station limits on Sunday Evening.

Chandrashekhar (27) and Ashok (45) from Vakwadi were seriously injured and were admitted to the Kundapur Government Hospital.

The accused are Adarsh, Edward, Ganesh Kumbashi, Govardhan, Shashikant, Ilyas, Puneet, Tarun, Sushant, Harsh, and Vighnesh from Vakwady. Out of these, the police have arrested seven persons, and the search is on for the remaining accused who are absconding.

On Sunday, a group of 11 youths, including Adarsh, Govardhan, Ganesh, and Edward, got into a fight at a bar in Vakwady after finishing their meals. Later, Adarsh called Sudhakar and asked him to come to the Vakwady area, where the group attacked Ashok, Chandrashekhar, Sudhakar, and Vijay with deadly weapons. Edward, one of the accused, smashed the front glass of two auto rickshaws with a Machete.

The attack is believed to be a result of a past rivalry between Adarsh and Chandrashekhar, and it is alleged that the accused planned to kill Ashok and Chandrashekhar.

A case has been registered at the Kundapur Police Station regarding this incident and further investigation is on.