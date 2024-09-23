K’taka Guv focussing on trivial matters: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday charged that Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot is focussing on trivial matters.

While speaking to reporters on Monday in Bengaluru, the CM was asked whether he was considering the possibility of filing a complaint with the President regarding the Governor’s conduct.

CM Siddaramaiah replied that the Governor was focussing on trivial matters.

Reacting to Governor Gehlot writing a letter asking for a report regarding signatures in Kannada, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “Signing in Kannada for documents which are in Kannada and signing in English for English documents is not wrong. Seeking responses on such minor issues is unnecessary on part of the Governor.”

Talking about a letter from the Governor regarding the Arkavathy case, CM Siddaramaiah questioned why the BJP, which was in power for four years, had not raised the issue in the Assembly during its tenure.

CM Siddaramaiah further criticised the BJP MLC, CT Ravi for writing a letter to the Governor now when he had failed to take action on the matter during his term as a minister.

The Governor’s letter will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah on Monday inaugurated 65 modern ambulances equipped with life-saving facilities, a joint initiative of the Health and Family Welfare Department and the State Road Safety Authority.

The event, titled ‘Chief Minister’s Emergency Transport Service: Launch of 65 New Ambulances,’ was held on the steps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the importance of the ‘Golden Hour’ in saving lives following accidents, stating that providing emergency medical care within the first hour can save hundreds of lives.

He added that these ambulances will contribute to this life-saving effort.

He announced that while 65 advanced and basic ambulances had been launched on Monday, plans were in place to expand the service with more advanced ambulances across the entire state.

The Chief Minister also urged the public, especially the youth, to strictly follow traffic rules, stating that many accidents could be prevented if traffic rules were adhered to.

He appealed to people not to drive under the influence of alcohol and not to make their families suffer by causing accidents.

CM Siddaramaiah further directed the Transport Minister to cancel the licences of those who violate traffic rules, especially individuals who drive under the influence of alcohol.

The event was attended by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, State Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H.M. Revanna, other leaders, and senior officials from the health department.



