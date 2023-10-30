K’taka HC issues summons to ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son MLA Revanna



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued summons for the second time to JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in connection with a case of alleged election irregularities.

Advocate G. Devaraje Gowda had filed a plea challenging the election of Revanna to the Karnataka Assembly. The bench headed by Justice Jyothi Mulimani took up the petition and issued summons to Revanna and others in connection with the case and adjourned the matter to November 29.

The petitioner had alleged that Revanna, who contested the Assembly elections from Holenarasipura seat in Hassan district, had won after his supporters distributed two live chickens and Rs 2,000 cash to the voters.

The petitioner alleged that Revanna should be disqualified from the post of MLA.

Earlier, the court had issued summons to Revanna in this regard, but it was not served. The Karnataka High Court had disqualified Revanna’s son Prajwal Revanna from the post of Member of Parliament over irregularities in his 2019 election affidavit. However, the Supreme Court later stayed the judgment of Karnataka High Court.



