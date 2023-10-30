Rejuvenated Kavoor Lake in March 2023 at a Cost of Rs 8 Crore is in Shambles at Present

The Rs 8 Crore Rejuvenated Kavoor Lake Inaugurated on 21 March 2023 is in Shambles & Filthy Again- The Lake water mixed with drainage water has gone stagnant, and has become a breeding place for mosquitoes, posing risk of spreading Malaria and Dengue diseases. This is yet another example among many other projects completed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) And we are talking about the rejuvenated KAVOOR LAKE which was inaugurated on 21 March 29023, and less than SEVEN months is in shambles, filthy and pathetic. What a waste of tax-payers money.

Following the rejuvenation of Gujjerekere Lake, the rejuvenation of Kavoor Lake was Mangaluru Smart City Ltd’s (MSCL’s) second lake development project, where the work had begun in 2020, but saw a setback due to the pandemic and other issues, including encroachments, following which experts’ advice was taken, and the lake development committee of the state government also visited the lake. The rejuvenation work of Kavoor lake, one of the historic and largest fresh water bodies in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits, after completion with the expansive lakefront wore a complete fresh look in March 2023. Not any more, as of today, it is seen in bad condition. The lake spreading across 8.32 acres gradually became a cesspool with the inflow of sewage and other waste, like any other water body in urban areas.

Later, the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., (MSCL) took up the rejuvenation work at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, that involved cutting sewage inflow into the lake, dredging the lake bed, strengthening the bunds and such other works. Prior to the rejuvenation work, many sewage lines as well as individual residential discharges were opening into the lake as the surrounding area was developed into a residential hub.MSCL had also developed two Kalyanis (small ponds) within the lake, one for the Avabhrita Snana of Mahalingeshwara and another, converting an existing well inside the lake. An 800 m-long interlock-paved walking path on the lake bund was a welcome relief for thousands of residents of the area who did not have a proper breathing space. Besides the walking path, protection grills, small gardens at places, lighting and seating arrangements and such other works were added.

However, within Seven months after the rejuvenated Kavoor Lake was open for the public, it is sad so see it in such a pathetic and disgraceful condition, and even the nearby residents are facing the brunt of it, with mosquitoes breeding in the stagnant lake water, also filled with garbage, thereby posing the danger of spreading diseases like Malaria and Dengue. The Kavoor Lake is in a shambles again after getting spruced up around six months ago. The lake was given a fresh lease of life, after garbage was removed from the ecologically important waterbody. Presently the lake sports a dirty look with garbage dumped all around. Now it is back to square one. All the good work done has gone to waste. The lake is now in a pathetic condition. People dump waste and dirty the water.

A senior citizen residing very close to the Kavoor Lake said, “Even though the Lake has stunning looks from the outside but from within, it is again being filled with slush. The sewage continues to enter the lake. While the water looked fresh immediately after it was drained out and freshwater accumulated, one could see sewage sediments present, which we all regret to say. MSCL has not executed the work completely and properly. But with the slush seen again gathering in the Lake, citizens are upset why even MSCL or MCC did not plan well before renovation and also have maintenance people to look after the Lake, from getting polluted”.

On a final note, we have seen or seen some of the projects, including parks, etc launched recently landing into a total disaster. And here are two cases of rejuvenated lakes landing into disaster.



