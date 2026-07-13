K’taka HM Kharge targets Centre’s foreign policy, seeks action against officials posing with criminals

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Home, Priyank Kharge, whose previous remarks against the RSS have sparked political controversy, on Monday once again launched a scathing attack on the organisation, criticised the Centre’s foreign policy amid reports of renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, and warned of strict action against officials found posing with criminals.

Commenting on reports while speaking to the media in Bengaluru of renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, Kharge alleged that the Union government’s foreign policy lacked direction.

“Our country’s foreign policy has been mortgaged to Donald Trump,” he alleged, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had effectively handed over India’s foreign policy to the RSS.

Referring to India’s preparedness during previous international crises, Kharge claimed the country had faced severe difficulties due to inadequate planning. He also criticised the Centre over fuel prices, alleging that prices were increased when crude oil was around $100 per barrel but were not reduced proportionately when global crude prices fell to around $40 per barrel.

He further questioned the effectiveness of the Ministry of External Affairs, asking whether India had a coherent foreign policy and what tangible benefits ordinary Indians had gained from Prime Minister Modi’s overseas engagements.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on population, Kharge accused the organisation of hypocrisy.

He questioned how “bramhacharis” (bachelors) could advise others to have three or four children while simultaneously speaking about protecting religion and culture.

“They ask others to have three or four children while they themselves claim to be celibates. There is considerable confusion in their ideology. They do not know what their own organisation stands for or what is written in their constitution,” he alleged.

Kharge also referred to recent controversies involving the RSS and its affiliates, alleging that merely issuing a press note was insufficient. He claimed that office-bearers involved belonged to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which he described as an affiliate of the RSS, and demanded a public apology instead of expressions of regret.

He further referred to an earlier statement allegedly made by Bhagwat in Kerala about concealing certain matters and questioned why the organisation was now attempting to suppress the issue.

Reacting to reports of BJP MLA S.R. Vishwanath being photographed with history-sheeters, Kharge alleged that such incidents reflected the BJP’s political culture.

He claimed that the BJP had a history of maintaining links with criminal elements and referred to alleged interactions on social media.

Kharge said he had already instructed officials in his department regarding the matter. While initial information suggested that some officials had posed for photographs due to “coordination” during official duties, he made it clear that such explanations would not be accepted.

“If any official in my department is found associating with rowdy-sheeters, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Kharge also remarked that he had no expectations from the Central government regarding these issues.