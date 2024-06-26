K’taka home minister warns against drug addiction

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that drug addiction is destroying the younger generation and the country needs to carefully consider its future.

“Everyone needs to resolve to stay away from drugs. IT companies and industries need to cooperate in controlling the drug menace,” he stressed.

The minister was addressing a programme organised by the Karnataka Police to mark the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ in coordination with educational institutions.

The state government has declared its intention to create a drug-free Karnataka. The department has declared a war to eradicate the drug menace. Drugs worth Rs 40 lakh have been destroyed, and 10 tonnes of ganja has been burnt. “If this amount of drugs had reached the youth, I don’t know how many families would have been ruined,” Parameshwara said.

“India is getting stuck in a vicious circle of drug menace. Five crore persons are addicted to drugs. If the youth take to drug addiction, the country will land in crisis. India has the largest number of youth, and the country needs to carefully look into its future,” he stated.

The United Nations, realizing the menace of drug addiction, decided in 1987 to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse on June 26. The drug menace has become a disease in society, and awareness needs to be created to ensure that youth do not land in a crisis, Parameshwara said.

In the investigation of murder cases, the involvement of youth between 17 to 20 years of age is coming to light. When the accused are questioned, it is revealed that they are drug addicts. Parents need to be observant of their children’s activities. Officers are directed to create awareness regarding the ill effects of drug addiction, Parameshwara said.



