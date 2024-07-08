K’taka: I am still with BJP, says expelled party leader Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Expelled senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday claimed that he was still with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa continued his attack on the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B.S. Yediyurappa and his son, party state president B.Y. Vijayendra. He stated “It is wrong that the party reins are held by the father and son duo. I had contested the Lok Sabha election with the intention of getting justice for Hindu activists and Hindutva.”

“I am planning to organize the Rayanna Brigade in the future, but a decision has not been made yet,” he added. Eshwarappa had contested against Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra in the general election as an independent candidate and managed to get 30,050 votes. Raghavendra won the election with a margin of 2.43 lakh votes.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in Parliament, Eshwarappa stated that no one dared to criticise the Hindu community earlier. Now, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is targeting the Hindu religion. He has caused pain to Hindus. Rahul Gandhi must conduct himself in a dignified manner befitting his position failing which the entire Hindu community will turn against him.

Talking about the Valmiki tribal welfare board scam, Eshwarappa stated, the scam has caught the attention of the nation. In spite of this, the board chairman has not resigned. Former Minister B. Nagendra, who resigned following the scam coming to light and board chairman, Congress MLA Basavaraja Daddal should be arrested immediately.