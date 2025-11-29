K’taka leadership row: DK Suresh says CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy Shivakumar have ‘cleared the air’

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Amid a widely publicised leadership crisis in Karnataka, Congress leader and former MP D.K. Suresh on Saturday backed the joint clarification offered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, saying both leaders have tried to “put an end to all confusion” over their working relationship and future power-sharing arrangements.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Suresh — the younger brother of D.K. Shivakumar — said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had provided a clear explanation following their joint press conference, where they underlined unity and vowed to work together. “The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have tried to put an end to all confusion and have given a clear explanation,” he said.

Suresh’s remarks came after the two leaders held a breakfast meeting and jointly declared there were no differences between them. He recalled earlier comments that CM Siddaramaiah would not renege on his commitments and noted the timing of the statements — significant as the Congress government in the state completed two-and-a-half years in office on Nov 20. Political circles have interpreted Suresh’s comments as a reminder of the informal power-sharing understanding reportedly reached between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, under which the Chief Minister would vacate office mid-term to allow Shivakumar to assume the post.

Reiterating his belief in the public clarifications, Suresh said, “If there is anything more, the senior leadership will resolve it. When both leaders have already given a clarification, there is no need for further interpretations.

Shivakumar’s stand is consistent: he has said earlier, and continues to say even now, that the 140 MLAs are with us. He is the party’s State President — he has said it before, he will say it today and tomorrow as well.”

Asked directly whether the internal issues had been settled and whether he had been part of earlier discussions, Suresh deflected to the party hierarchy.

“If there is anything more, the senior leadership will resolve it,” he repeated. On whether Siddaramaiah would honour the alleged promise to vacate the post, Suresh said he had not made the claim the media ascribed to him and accused reporters of twisting his earlier remarks.

“I said something else — you (media) have twisted it. However, since both the CM and Dy CM have given clarification on the matter today, there is no need to discuss this again.”

Responding to whether Shivakumar’s reference to Sonia Gandhi’s sacrifices during the joint appearance was significant, Suresh said such remarks were consistent with Shivakumar’s long-standing public tributes to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“The Deputy CM has always spoken about the sacrifices and contributions of the Nehru family. Not just this time — he has spoken from the heart to party workers and leaders earlier too about Sonia Gandhi’s sacrifice. This is nothing new.”

On whether the breakfast meeting amounted to a temporary ceasefire — and whether Siddaramaiah’s comment that they would remain united “until the Assembly session” suggested a limited commitment — Suresh said he had not seen the full context. “I don’t know what exactly he said or how the media has interpreted it. I will comment after looking at both the statement and your interpretation,” he said.

Suresh also addressed reports of high-command interventions in the matter, saying the party’s central leadership meets routinely. “The high command meets every day. They discuss national issues, organisational matters, and state-related issues. Since the Lok Sabha session is starting on Monday (Dec 1), the party needs to meet to highlight the failures of the ruling party. They must decide what issues need to be raised. Therefore, a high-command meeting is normal.”

When quizzed about potential rewards for Shivakumar’s efforts, including the KPCC president’s post or the Chief Minister’s chair, Suresh declined to speculate. “The KPCC president’s post and the Deputy Chief Minister’s post are positions given by the party. So, it is not appropriate to comment further on this,” he said.

On his own brief Delhi visit, Suresh described it as primarily for a private programme that evening and said he might meet senior leaders if time permitted. “I have come to Delhi to attend a private programme this evening. My friends have invited me. If the senior leaders give me time, I will meet them. I have not yet sought an appointment. I don’t know who is available since it is the weekend. I assumed no one would be available today. If I get an opportunity, I will meet them and inform the media afterward.”