K’taka Lokayukta raids 58 locations in disproportionate assets case



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids at 58 locations across the state against government officers on Wednesday.

According to sources, a team of more than 130 officers, including 13 SPs, 12 Deputy SPs, and 25 police inspectors, was conducting the raids. The raids were taking place in Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, and Kalaburagi districts.

The sleuths were conducting raids at five locations on properties owned by the Chief Engineer of BBMP in Bengaluru.

The residence and properties of an executive engineer attached to the Water Resources Department in Kalaburagi, as well as three locations in Bidar, were also being raided.

The residence of a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) was also raided in Ramanagara district.

The raids were being conducted based on information gathered about the accumulation of wealth by officers disproportionate to their income.

The Lokayukta is yet to issue an official statement regarding this matter.