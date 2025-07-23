K’taka Lokayukta raids places linked to several govt officers, including senior bureaucrat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta is conducting raids at multiple locations across five districts in the state, targeting the residences and offices of an IAS officer and several government employees on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that the raids are currently underway in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Hubballi, and Ballari districts.

The raids are being carried out following complaints against the officials for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

In Bengaluru, sources confirmed that the residence of an IAS officer in the R.T. Nagar locality is being raided. The officer, who previously served as the Special Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru city, faces charges of illegally transferring government land to private individuals.

In Mysuru, Lokayukta sleuths have raided the residences of two officers. The homes of a Corporation Sub-Divisional Officer in Siddartha Layout and a Joint Director in the Department of Skill Development in Satagalli, near J.P. Nagar, are being searched.

In Ballari, three properties linked to an officer from the Bengaluru Town and Rural Planning Department have been raided. The officer, currently posted in Bengaluru, is accused of accumulating assets across the state.

Raids have also been conducted at the residence of the Deputy Director attached to the District Industry and Commerce Department in Koppal. Searches are ongoing in Hubballi district as well.

Further details are awaited, and the Lokayukta is yet to issue an official statement regarding the raids.

On June 24, the Karnataka Lokayukta carried out search operations at 45 locations across the state in connection with disproportionate asset complaints against eight government officers. Assets worth Rs 34.90 crore were reportedly unearthed during the raids.

On May 15, the Lokayukta raided over 35 locations linked to seven government officers in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts, uncovering disproportionate assets worth Rs 22.7 crore.

Earlier, on January 31, the Lokayukta had conducted raids in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Bagalkot districts in connection with seven cases involving officials accused of accumulating illegal assets.



