K’taka: Lokayukta takes suo-moto cognizance into maternal deaths in 2 govt hospitals

Bengaluru: Taking a suo-moto cognizance, Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa on Saturday ordered registration of a case against the doctors of the District Hospital and Ballary Medical College and Research Centre (BMRC), Ballary in connection with the deaths of five women post delivery.

An official statement in this regard by the Registrar of Karnataka Lokayukta read: “Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa has orally directed the Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta Ballary, to visit the hospitals and submit a report.”

Following the orders, a report in this regard was submitted on November 29 and on that basis, the Upalokayukta ordered registration of a case against the doctors.

It also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ballary district, Chief Executive Officer of Ballary Zilla Panchayat and the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru to submit a detailed report within one month.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao held a high-level meeting over the tragic incident.

After the meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that, as a precautionary measure, the use of I.V. (intravaneous) Ringer’s Lactate solution has been suspended in all government hospitals across the state.

Responding to media queries in Bengaluru, the minister said that the step was taken due to suspicions raised about the I.V. solution.

Ringer’s Lactate Glucose solution has been used in hospitals for a long time. This time, 192 batches of I.V. solutions were supplied to the Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society. During its usage, suspicions arose about two specific batches, he stated.

As a precaution, the use of all 192 batches was stopped entirely in hospitals. Subsequently, following a court order obtained by the company, the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) tested the solution and reported it was safe for use, Minister Rao stated.

Based on the CDL report, a technical expert committee was formed in the state to conduct further testing, and only solutions from certain batches meeting standard quality were permitted for use. While the solution was used in several government hospitals, suspicions have emerged specifically in the Ballary district hospital, he said.

The batches supplied to Ballary hospital have been sent for anaerobic testing. The report will clarify whether the IV solution could have been a contributing factor to the maternal deaths or not, he stated.

“This test report is expected within a week. A final decision on the usage of the IV solution will be made after the test results are received. Until then, the use of IV Ringer’s Lactate has been suspended across the state as a precautionary measure,” Rao said.

“The life of every individual is important to us. When such suspicions arise, it is necessary to take precautions. In this context, all hospitals have been instructed not to use IV Ringer’s Lactate,” he said.

The people in Karnataka’s Ballary district expressed outrage against the authorities following the death of five women after delivering children in two government-run hospitals in a span of 15 days.

The women were admitted to the District Government Hospital in Ballary city, and Ballary Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

It has been alleged that the deaths occurred due to negligence of the hospital authorities. Among the five deceased women, four had undergone cesarean surgery at the Ballary District hospital.

Four women in their post-pregnancy phase had succumbed in a span of a week at the Ballary Government District Hospital.

At Ballary district hospital on November 9, cesarean surgery was conducted on 14 pregnant women. Among them, seven developed health complications and in a week, four of them succumbed. The deceased were identified as Lalitamma, Rojamma, Nandini and Muskaan.

The series of deaths has raised concern among economically weaker sections of society who can’t afford private hospitals and totally depend on government-run hospitals. The hospital authorities are claiming that the deaths are due to health complications of the pregnant women and washed off their hands.

Ballary is considered as one of the most backward districts in the state. The social and economic indicators of the region are dismal. The families of the victims are demanding justice and urging the government to prevent the deaths of pregnant women in the government hospitals.



