MP CM Mohan Yadav returns from UK-Germany visit

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav returned to India after completing his six-day UK and Germany tour on Saturday.

A group of BJP leaders received him at IGI Airport in New Delhi. “Today, on returning from a foreign trip, I was given a warm welcome by party workers and colleagues at the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

After reaching Bhopal, he will address the press and share his experience about his first foreign visit as Chief Minister.

Upon returning to New Delhi on Friday, Yadav said his government is committed to taking Madhya Pradesh to new heights by utilising maximum support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our aim is to work effectively and empower women, farmers, poor and youth in all these areas by giving priority to them so that the state can develop holistically. With this resolution, our foreign trip concluded with positivity,” he added.

Addressing the press on the last day of his industrial sponsorship-related trip in Munich, Germany on Friday, MP CM stated that his visits to the UK (United Kingdom) and Germany were not only fruitful but also offered him opportunities to understand and learn.

“The aim of the visit was to create employment opportunities for the state’s youth, promote industrialisation, and establish Madhya Pradesh as a strong economic power both within the country and globally,” he had stated.

He also informed that Germany has presented many proposals that offer Madhya Pradesh the opportunity to move forward with the belief that the state can use its traditional strengths along with the latest technologies.

“It is significant for us that we have received positive feedback from Germany in sectors like agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, education, new technology, and heavy industries,” he added.

He stated that his government will leave no stone unturned in taking steps to implement the technological advancements and innovations occurring in industries in the UK and Germany.

“We made the best use of our time. After the visit to Germany and the UK, I can say that this trip is opening new doors of opportunity for our tech-savvy, energetic, and talented youth,” Yadav added.