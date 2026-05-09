K’taka Min Muniyappa raises concerns over SIR exercise, says democracy cannot survive through misuse of power

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K.H. Muniyappa, on Saturday expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that its misuse has created confusion and suspicion across the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Muniyappa said a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was held on Friday with various organisations to discuss issues related to the SIR exercise, including concerns over its misuse and ways to prevent irregularities.

“There is confusion across the country regarding this issue. Discussions were held on the misuse of SIR and how to prevent it,” he said.

The Minister clarified that neither he nor the Congress party was opposed to revision of voter lists, but alleged that the process was being selectively misused.

“We are not against revision of electoral rolls. But what is happening is that names of those who should remain are being retained selectively, while others are being removed. This creates suspicion across the country,” he alleged.

Muniyappa said political parties must handle voter list revision responsibly and ensure protection of citizens’ voting rights.

“We must work to safeguard votes in the interest of citizens and voters,” he said.

Referring to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he claimed that she had shared information alleging that lakhs of names had been deleted from voter rolls.

The Minister further said democracy could not survive if money power and muscle power were used to influence elections.

“People will give their verdict in the state. Democracy cannot survive if money power and muscle power are used,” he said.

Commenting on Kerala, Muniyappa said the people there were highly aware and politically conscious.

“There are very intelligent people in Kerala. Such things will not work there,” he remarked.

It can be noted that earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to the media on Saturday, said, “In our state as well, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process will begin. We also need to be careful. Anything what has allegedly happened in West Bengal, it should not be allowed. This is our opinion, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already held a meeting regarding the matter. Mapping has already been completed in some places, while in others it is still pending.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “Yesterday, I was invited to a meeting regarding the SIR, but I could not attend due to various reasons. In West Bengal, many people claim that the government lost power because of alleged SIR manipulation. Analysts say that due to such manipulation, the BJP won nearly 100 seats by margins of around 5,000 votes.”

“This should not be allowed in Karnataka and we are careful,” he added.