K’taka Minister Hebbalkar accuses BJP of misusing women’s reservation for political gains

Belagavi: Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of spreading false narratives that the Congress party is anti-women and using the issue of women’s reservation for political gains.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Belagavi, Hebbalkar said the Congress party was founded on principles centred around women, children and the poor, and remains committed to the Constitution.

She rejected the BJP’s allegations, calling them baseless attempts to mislead the public.

She asserted that the Congress has historically empowered women, noting that the country’s first woman Prime Minister, President, Governors, Chief Ministers and several women ministers were given opportunities under Congress leadership.

She added that the party has consistently supported women’s reservation and played a key role in pushing for the 33 per cent quota for them.

Referring to the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, Hebbalkar questioned the BJP’s intent, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the move earlier, but the party was now raising the issue again ahead of elections.

She stated that the Bill was brought without adequate consultation with Opposition leaders and claimed that the BJP was aware it would not be implemented immediately.

She stated that the BJP is using women’s reservation as a “facade” to push for constituency delimitation.

She reiterated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already clarified that the party does not oppose women’s reservation but is against linking it to delimitation.

Hebbalkar also accused the BJP of remaining silent on issues like the Manipur violence targeting women and alleged that the party holds a regressive mindset that confines women to domestic spaces.

She said BJP leaders stage protests with placards despite knowing the limitations of the Bill, and accused them of exploiting women’s issues for political theatrics.

She further claimed that the RSS’ ideology influences BJP’s stance, alleging that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed views against giving power to women.

She suggested that RSS could be one of the reasons behind delays in implementing women’s reservation.

Raising concerns about electoral processes, Hebbalkar said there are fears of around 23,000 votes being deleted in her constituency.

She alleged that under the guise of voter “mapping,” married women are being marked as missing from voter lists.

On speculation about a change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka, she said she would respond within the party framework and added that she has no information about any leadership change.

Responding to reports of lobbying for ministerial positions by MLAs from Belagavi district, Hebbalkar said it is not wrong to demand additional ministerial representation for a large district like Belagavi.

She noted that she had received an opportunity under the women’s and caste quota and acknowledged that there are senior leaders in the district.

She pointed out that during the BJP’s tenure, Belagavi had five ministers, and said the district now deserves more representation. However, she refrained from naming individuals, stating that all leaders are close colleagues and the demand is for greater representation rather than personal gain.



