K’taka minister Ramalinga Reddy withdraws resignation after talks with Cong leadership

Bengaluru: Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy has withdrawn his resignation from the ministry and will continue as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala announced on Saturday.

It may be recalled that Ramalinga Reddy on Friday had announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after meeting Minister Reddy, Surjewala said: “Since yesterday, BJP and a section of the media broke the news of the announcement of resignation by our Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Reddy has worked with Congress State President B.K. Hariprasad for years, since their formative years. They worked together in the Youth Congress.”

“I want to say Ramalinga Reddy is an asset of the Congress party. He has been working in the party since 1973, a year when many of us were not even born. He became an MLA in 1989. He has been elected as an MLA eight times and has served as a minister multiple times,” he said.

“He has handled several portfolios over the years. His experience and wisdom are extremely valuable to the party, especially given his long association with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, B.K. Hariprasad, and party workers across the state. When the media reported his so-called resignation, CM Shivakumar, state president B.K. Hariprasad, Siddaramaiah and I all spoke to him. There was apparently some misunderstanding. We met Reddy again, and he has already said that he has withdrawn his resignation and will continue as a minister,” Surjewala added.

He further said that Reddy would continue to work as a loyal soldier of the party and as a minister.

“Those who were speculating and celebrating are in shock. The BJP thought they could fish in troubled waters and gain political advantage. They spoke of falling wickets and whatnot,” Surjewala said.

Addressing BJP leaders Vijayendra and R. Ashoka, he said they would “repeatedly get clean bowled in the court of the people”, adding that winning public trust required sincerity, commitment and service, which, according to him, the Congress government has demonstrated through its guarantees.

He said crores of people are benefiting from these schemes, including over 400 crore free bus trips under the Shakti scheme, and added that nearly two crore more students would be included under free bus travel.

He further stated that 1.66 crore households receive free electricity, 4.49 crore beneficiaries receive 10 kg of free rice, and lakhs of children receive stipends of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 under government schemes. He added that a new phase of free travel benefits for both boys and girls has also been introduced.

Surjewala alleged that the BJP is unhappy with the Congress guarantees and regularly criticises them. He said the schemes belong to the people of Karnataka and accused the BJP of attempting to “take revenge” on the people by targeting them.

He further said that all ministers have taken charge of their responsibilities.

He also noted that Congress leaders B.K. Hariprasad and others had filed nominations to the Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha, calling it a new era of development in Karnataka under the leadership of D.K. Shivakumar, B.K. Hariprasad and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Surjewala then refused to take further questions.

According to sources, the party has assured Reddy of an additional portfolio, and he is expected to make an official announcement regarding the withdrawal of his resignation soon.



