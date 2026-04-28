K’taka Minister Sudhakar on ventilator; family slams Kumaraswamy’s remarks​

Bengaluru: Responding to remarks made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy about Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar, who is currently in a coma and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, the minister’s family has criticised Kumaraswamy for making political statements at this stage and said that Sudhakar will recover soon.​

Minister D. Sudhakar, a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, is on a ventilator following a severe lung infection. Doctors attending to D. Sudhakar say that if his lungs do not show significant improvement, he may be considered for lung transplantation. Doctors further said that at present, he is stable on life support.​

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that the state government was concealing updates about the health of hospitalised minister D. Sudhakar. Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Kumaraswamy asked whether Sudhakar’s health issue was being deliberately hidden to secure the “thumb impression” on “certain crucial papers”.​

He added that they have seen the history behind such incidents and that there are people who have expertise in misusing events of this kind for their own ends.​

On Tuesday, Suhan Sudhakar, son of Minister Sudhakar, released a video on social media expressing strong displeasure over remarks by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy regarding his father’s health condition.​

In a video statement, Suhan said that his father had recently undergone surgery for knee pain and is currently being treated for a lung infection. He said that he is responding to treatment now and is recovering, providing an update on his father’s health.​

He, however, alleged that Kumaraswamy made political comments about his father’s illness during a programme in Chitradurga. He said that their father’s health should not be used for political rivalry and that making such statements for political gain has caused pain to the family.​

He added that several leaders, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs, have visited the hospital to check on his father.​

Expressing confidence in his father’s recovery, Suhan said that he will recover soon and return.​

The video released by Suhan Sudhakar reacting to Kumaraswamy’s remarks has drawn attention amid ongoing political exchanges in the state.​

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Electronics City to check on his Cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar, who is on a ventilator following a severe lung infection.​

Siddaramaiah said that Sudhakar has not regained consciousness and that doctors will decide the further course of action. He added that for a lung transplant, he must regain consciousness. Siddaramaiah said that Sudhakar was stable and on ventilation. ​

He added that all his organs are stable, except his brain, which has not regained consciousness.​

Following the Chief Minister’s visit, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and Minister for Home G. Parameshwara visited Sudhakar at the hospital.​