K’taka Minister urges high command for early clarity on leadership change; Parameshwara downplays speculation

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Amid ongoing speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday has urged the party high command to resolve the issue at the earliest.

It can be noted that Minister Jarkiholi is a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Delhi trip comes close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar’s, three-day Delhi trip.

Jarkiholi met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi and submitted a formal appeal seeking clarity on the question of a change in chief ministerial leadership. He said the continuing discussion over leadership change is creating discomfort for the party and leading to growing internal uncertainty, sources confirmed.

Congress insiders state that Jarkiholi has urged Mallikarjun Kharge that there is no need for further delay. A decision should be taken soon, especially in the backdrop of the upcoming results of elections in five states adding that the party would abide by whatever decision the high command takes.

Minister for Social Welfare, H.C. Mahadevappa, another close associate of CM Siddaramaiah was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara responded to the developments in Kalaburagi, stating that the party high command would soon provide clarity on all issues.

“There is no confusion. We are continuing to serve the people as promised,” he said, adding that he has no immediate plans to travel to Delhi.

On the demand for a Dalit chief minister, Parameshwara said it reflects public sentiment and the affection and trust people place in leaders. “The high command is observing everything and will take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Responding to questions about any possible “birthday gift” in the form of a leadership change for Shivakumar, Parameshwara reiterated that all Congress leaders would abide by the high command’s decision.

He maintained that there is no real confusion within the party over a potential change in leadership. “Individuals may express opinions, but that does not amount to confusion,” he said.

Parameshwara also highlighted that the state government’s programmes under the Rs 4 lakh crore budget are being implemented smoothly.

He declined to comment when asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement that he would continue as CM for the full five-year term.

It can be noted that amid ongoing speculation over a possible change in the Chief Minister in Karnataka, state Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has said that the party high command should decide at the earliest to end the uncertainty.