K’taka Police files FIR against Oppn leader for making false allegations on Ganesh Visarjan violence

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police lodged an FIR against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Wednesday for making false allegations on social media regarding the Ganesh Visarjan violence which took place in Badri Koppalu procession.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Nagamangala police in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The complaint was filed by M. Ramesha, a police officer attached to the intelligence wing of the Nagamangala Town police station.

The FIR states that when the two videos posted by Ashoka on X were verified it was found that the footage shown in them was nowhere connected to the violent incidents reported on September 11 in Badri Koppalu of Nagamangala town during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

The incidents which had taken place somewhere else were shown as incidents that took place at Nagamangala and related to the Ganesh Visarjan violence to create unrest and violence in the society by passing a wrong message by Ashoka.

Ramesh has stated that he has given a report in this regard recommending initiating legal action against Ashoka.

R. Ashoka had earlier alleged that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the Ganesh Visarjan procession violence in Nagamangala town of Mandya district and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the series of similar incidents.

“Eyewitnesses have reported that three miscreants shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans during the communal clash that took place last Wednesday night during the Ganesh Visarjan in Nagamangala town. This has strengthened suspicions that banned organizations might be involved in the communal unrest” Ashoka wrote on X.

Ashoka further stated, “Following this, incidents such as the unruly display of the Palestinian flag by miscreants on a bike in Chikkamagaluru city, and attacks on Hindu youths for hoisting flags in Gandhi Nagar and Ahmad Nagar in Davanagere city, suggest that these provocative acts seem to be targeting the Ganesh festival.”

“Similar incidents occurred during the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. It appears that Hindu festivals, celebrations, and events are being specifically targeted by these disturbances, which seem to be driven by a large network of communal extremist organisations across the state,” Ashoka stated.

“The local police are finding it difficult to break through this organized and sponsored network, which is believed to have interstate and international connections. Therefore, I urge Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately hand over these cases to the NIA for further investigation,” the LoP demanded.

Ashoka has also shared a video of the incident reported from Davanagere city where Hindus were allegedly attacked by a Muslim mob for erecting religious flags in the area during the Ganesh festival. The video also showed members of the Muslim community along with the police trying to calm down the situation. Another video shows youth waving the Palestine flag and riding on a highway in communally sensitive Chikkamagalur district.

Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town, following which mobs went on a rampage, targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension on September 12 night.



