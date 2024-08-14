K’taka PWD min for revision of guarantee schemes; Home Min says not discussed in Cabinet

Bengaluru: The Karnataka PWD Minister is pushing for the revision of the Congress’ five guarantee schemes in the state.

While confirming that there was a demand for it, Minister for Home, G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the issue had not been discussed on the government level.

The Congress had stormed to power in the Assembly election riding on its five welfare guarantees.

Sources said that Minister for PWD and a prominent leader from the oppressed classes, Satish Jarkiholi has urged the high command that the guarantee schemes should be limited to the poor and the money saved should be utilised for the state’s development.

Sources said that AICC General Secretary and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala has responded positively to Satish Jarkiholi and assured him that he would consider the matter.

Commenting on the issue, G Parameshwara stated in Bengaluru, “I don’t have much details about the demand to revise the guarantee schemes. Minister Satish Jarkiholi had met the high command. Whenever we go to New Delhi, we naturally visit the party office and meet office-bearers. There is no need to give it more meaning.”

When asked about demands being made by many ministers that there was no need for guarantee schemes for the rich, HM Parameshwara stated, “It is the opinion of a majority of people. But, the matter has not been discussed at the government level. The Chief Minister has already made budgetary allocations of Rs 56,000 crore for this year. At this juncture, revising is not feasible. However, discussion is underway for the future and the CM will take a call on it.”

“We have to wait and see. Our MLAs and party workers are telling us to revise the schemes but a discussion in this regard has to be made at the government level,” he stated.

When asked whether the party was considering revision due to setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls, HM Parameshwara stated, “We have not said that the guarantee schemes have not helped us. We got 13 per cent more votes in the Lok Sabha election. We might not have won more seats but we got a bigger vote share. Why can’t it be analysed as a result of implementation of guarantee schemes?”

When asked about his opinion on the revision issue, he maintained, “My opinion is not important, it has to be discussed in the Cabinet. We have to give our opinion in the Cabinet and if we give our opinion outside, it will create confusion.”

Minister for Food, KH Muniyappa stated in New Delhi that the idea of revision of guarantee schemes was the Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s personal opinion.

He, too, stated that there was no discussion in this regard at the government level.

“The guarantee schemes are needed for common people, workers in agriculture fields and construction workers. The people belonging to the ‘Below Poverty Line’ category need it.

“The Congress party has released a manifesto in this regard. Steps have been taken to ensure genuine beneficiaries for the Anna Bhagya scheme. Under the free power scheme, up to 200 units of electricity is given free and the percentage of those who use more than 200 units is not more than 5 to 10 per cent in the state.

“The Shakthi, free travel scheme for women across the state is also utilised by the needy,” Minister Muniyappa stated.

Minister for Social Welfare, H Mahadevappa also maintained that Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s push in this regard was personal.

“The expectation of people is very high from the government and to fulfil the expectations, the state treasury needs to be full in terms of financial resources. There is no revision of guarantee schemes presently. The subject needs to be discussed in the Cabinet and the party. However, any matter in this regard is not before the party or the Cabinet for now,” Minister Mahadevappa stated.