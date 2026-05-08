K’taka SEC directs announcement of B’luru civic poll dates between June 14 and 24

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi on Friday held a key meeting and directed officials to announce the election dates for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) civic polls between June 14 and June 24.

A crucial meeting regarding elections to the five city corporations under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority was held on Friday. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Chairperson of the GBA, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remained absent from the meeting.

The meeting was instead chaired by State Election Commissioner G.A. Sangreshi and attended by GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sangreshi said he had instructed officials to finalise and announce the election schedule between June 14 and June 24.

He stated that, as per the law, the State Election Commission must hold consultations with the GBA before finalising the poll schedule, following which Friday’s meeting was convened.

“We have taken all necessary steps to conduct the elections. Only the announcement of the dates remains pending. The GBA has informed us that preparations are complete,” Sangreshi said.

He added that the GBA had been asked to take into account factors such as the census and other administrative exercises before fixing the final schedule. However, he clarified that the election dates must be finalised before June 30.

“We have to inform the Supreme Court about the developments. I have directed officials to fix the dates within the stipulated time. However, we do not have the authority to postpone the elections. We have only asked them to finalise the dates between June 14 and June 24,” he said.

Meanwhile, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that ward delimitation, preparation of the voters’ list and reservation processes had already been completed.

He further stated that instructions had been issued for the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AeROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the conduct of the elections.

Rao also said that officials had been directed to complete any ongoing government-sponsored programmes at the earliest ahead of the elections.