K’taka: Senior Cop’s wife files complaint against husband over affair with female colleague

Bengaluru: The wife of a senior police officer has lodged a complaint against her husband in Bengaluru, alleging that he is having an affair with a female colleague. She has also accused her husband and his alleged lover of plotting to kill her.

Screenshots of private conversations between the two police officers have surfaced and gone viral on social media. The complaint was filed at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

Senior advocate Greeshma, speaking to the media, stated, “My client, the complainant in the case, has filed a police complaint against her husband, who serves as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The complaint has been lodged against her husband, his female police officer friend, and the female officer’s parents.”

The accused officer married the complainant in 2014, and they have an eight-year-old child. Before joining the police force, the accused worked as a doctor. He is currently serving in the Cyber Crime Branch in Bengaluru, while the female police officer is working as an ACP in the Cyber Crime Branch in Karwar city, the advocate stated.

According to the complaint, the female officer repeatedly sent messages to the accused. When the wife confronted her husband about it, she was allegedly tortured and assaulted.

The complainant has also accused the female officer of physically attacking her. Following her complaint, a case has been registered at the High Grounds police station, and an investigation is underway. WhatsApp chats between the accused officers, in which they discussed the complainant, are also being examined. The complainant has claimed that she is facing life threats, lawyer Greeshma stated.

The victim informed the police that the female officer followed her husband wherever he went. When she questioned him about it, he allegedly kicked her in the abdomen and threatened to divorce her. She also warned the female officer to end the relationship, police sources said.

Sources reveal that the victim had earlier filed a complaint against her husband with a senior police officer. The department has since summoned both officers for questioning.

The police are now investigating the alleged WhatsApp messages between the two accused officers, which reportedly contain conversations such as “We’ll execute the plan,” “We both will formally marry,” “Our love is too intense,” and “That’s why we act madly towards each other sometimes.”

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.



