Reconnect, Relive, and Reignite – An Unforgettable Evening with SACAA Kuwait & Fr. Prashanth Madtha SJ!

Kuwait: On February 1st, 2025, the St. Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA), Kuwait hosted a memorable dinner get-together at Calicut Live Restaurant, Kuwait. The evening was graced by none other than our beloved former principal, Rev. Fr. Prashanth Madtha SJ, making it a night filled with nostalgia, warmth, and meaningful connections.

A Night of Camaraderie & Celebration

The event kicked off with a heartfelt welcome address by Mr. Kiran Sunny, Ex-President of SACAA, who emphasized the importance of staying connected with our Aloysian family. As members introduced themselves, sharing their names, courses, and years at St. Aloysius College, the room resonated with laughter, fond memories, and a shared sense of belonging.

Miss Blossom Rasquinha then took us on a sentimental journey, reminiscing about our college days—the unforgettable moments, mischievous adventures, and the deep bonds that still unite us. She also highlighted the remarkable achievements of Fr. Prashanth Madtha, reminding us of his invaluable contributions to society and our alma mater.

Inspiring Words & Lasting Bonds

Taking center stage, Fr. Prashanth Madtha SJ delivered an insightful keynote address, updating us on the latest developments at St. Aloysius College and unveiling exciting plans. His words were met with enthusiastic applause, reigniting the Aloysian spirit in every attendee.

Over a sumptuous dinner, conversations flowed effortlessly—friendships were rekindled, new connections were made, and the room was filled with joy. As a token of deep appreciation and respect, the alumni presented a special gift to Fr. Madtha, who, in turn, expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt closing note.

Join the SACAA Family!

This gathering was more than just an event—it was a testament to the enduring bond we share as Aloysians. If you haven’t joined SACAA Kuwait yet, now is the perfect time! Whether you’re a recent graduate or an old-timer, your presence and participation matter.

By becoming a member, you get to:

✔ Stay connected with fellow Aloysians

✔ Network & grow professionally and personally

✔ Be part of exclusive events that celebrate our legacy

📞 Join Us Today! Contact Mr. Kiran Sunny at 66181041 for more details. Let’s continue to celebrate the Aloysian spirit together!

A Special Thanks

SACAA Kuwait extends a special note of thanks to Mr. Naveen Mascarenhas, President of KCWA, and the entire team of Kuwait Canara Welfare Association for their initiative in hosting and inviting Fr. Prashanth Madtha as the chief guest of SPARSH XXV on January 31st, 2025.

Here’s to many more gatherings, memories, and lifelong friendships! Once an Aloysian, always an Aloysian!



