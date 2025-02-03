K’taka set to hold ‘Global Investors Meet’, 18 countries to participate

Bengaluru: All preparations for the upcoming ‘Global Investors Meet’, scheduled to be held from February 12 to 14 in Bengaluru, have been completed. The state aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore through this event Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced on Monday.

Shivakumar made this statement during a high-level committee meeting at Vidhana Soudha, where he discussed the event’s preparations and coordination among various departments.

“The inaugural ceremony will take place on the evening of February 11,” Shivakumar announced.

The meeting was attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil. Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Selvakumar, presented an overview of the event.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that so far, over 2,000 investors have expressed interest and registered for the event. A total of 18 countries will participate, with nine of them having dedicated pavilions. More than 60 industry experts will speak at various panel discussions. The government will also highlight Karnataka’s business-friendly policies and investment incentives to attract global investors.

He added that Minister M.B. Patil has been working for several months to ensure the success of this summit.

As part of the preparations, he led high-level delegations to the U.S., Europe, South Korea, and Japan, conducting roadshows and engaging with potential investors. The event will also feature the unveiling of several new industrial policies aimed at boosting economic growth, Shivakumar stated.

Minister M.B. Patil said that the central theme of the Global Investors Meet is “Reimagining Progress”, with four key sub-themes: Tech-Driven, Green, Inclusive, and Resilient. Karnataka has incorporated some of the best practices from the World Economic Forum in Davos into this event.

The government’s goal is to ensure that at least 70-80 per cent of the agreements signed during the summit translate into real investments, the Industries Minister said. The government will unveil a new five-year industrial policy for 2025-30 at the summit, with a focus on promoting investments in backward and most backward districts, as recommended in the Dr. D.M. Nanjundappa Report, Patil stated.

Minister Patil further added, “Additional incentives will be provided for industries setting up in these regions. The state will also launch a single-window clearance system to streamline business operations.”

Karnataka is home to numerous global R and D and Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The government plans to encourage local manufacturing to complement these centres. A strong focus will also be placed on environment-friendly energy solutions and electric vehicle manufacturing, Patil stated.

Previously, only a few states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat organised such large-scale investor summits. Now, more states are hosting similar events. This year’s summit will witness participation from top business leaders, including Kumar Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

The two-day event on February 12 and 13 will feature intense business discussions and networking opportunities, leading to the early inauguration on February 11 at 4 p.m., Patil added.



